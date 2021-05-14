Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bird Construction from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.30.

BIRDF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

