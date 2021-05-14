Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Upgraded by 86 Research

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by research analysts at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $103.00. 86 Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BILI. CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.05. 136,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,671. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.14.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

