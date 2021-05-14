NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. NeoGames updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,785. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55.

NGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

