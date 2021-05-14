Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

FTMNF traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 12,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

