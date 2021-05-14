Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.13.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $118.17. 2,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,977. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $87.08. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $127.99.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,430,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 547,989 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,228,000 after buying an additional 597,074 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,464,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

