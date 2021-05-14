Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.52.

ENPH traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,090 shares of company stock worth $38,487,607. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $11,858,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,022,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

