Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUN. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Sunoco from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.88.

Get Sunoco alerts:

SUN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.11. 5,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,706. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS. Sunoco’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sunoco by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.