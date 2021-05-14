Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 544.83 ($7.12).

STAN stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 506 ($6.61). 2,250,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,581. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 498.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 471.18. The company has a market capitalization of £15.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

