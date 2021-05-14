Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,833,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 887,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 585,292 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,380,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,875,000.

BSCN stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.