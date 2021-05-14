Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires 91 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 650.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $223.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.89. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.66 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,383,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.