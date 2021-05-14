Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

NYSE ZTS opened at $170.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.71. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

