NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Stake Boosted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $58.05 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27.

