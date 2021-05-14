Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 83,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

