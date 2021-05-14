Vicus Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,587,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

