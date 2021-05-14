MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 2,346 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LEO stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

