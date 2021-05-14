Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 1,025 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $69.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

