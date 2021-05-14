Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $225.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $234.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

