EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Shares of EZPW opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EZCORP will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

