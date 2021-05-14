Morgan Stanley Trims Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price to $22.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESPR. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of ESPR opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $631.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,957,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200,573 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 132,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120,075 shares during the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

