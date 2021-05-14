Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $272.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). Research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $946,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 99,044 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

