Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $58.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.72.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.05. 12,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,643. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ventas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ventas by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

