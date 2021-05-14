Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group downgraded shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.26. 2,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. Athene has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Athene by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Athene by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Athene by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.