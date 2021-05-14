Safestore (LON:SAFE) PT Raised to GBX 970 at Berenberg Bank

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Safestore presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 880 ($11.50).

Safestore stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 910.50 ($11.90). The stock had a trading volume of 919,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,654. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 619 ($8.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 965 ($12.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 831.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 802.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

