Liberum Capital Raises DX (Group) (LON:DX) Price Target to GBX 40

DX (Group) (LON:DX) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON DX traded up GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 35.90 ($0.47). 4,697,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,912. DX has a 1 year low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 37.97 ($0.50). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.95 million and a P/E ratio of 59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55.

In related news, insider Paul Goodson acquired 176,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £49,506.80 ($64,680.95).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

