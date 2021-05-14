Grainger (LON:GRI) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

Shares of GRI stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 283.60 ($3.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,970. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14. Grainger has a one year low of GBX 249 ($3.25) and a one year high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 280.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 279.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £301.40 ($393.78).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

