Maker Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $460.66 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. Maker has a market cap of $5.16 billion and approximately $460.66 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $5,183.22 or 0.10207102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00091901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.11 or 0.01175870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00069790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00114198 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00063100 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

MKR is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 994,654 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.