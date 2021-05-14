Vicus Capital Has $719,000 Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Vicus Capital reduced its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

