The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) PT Raised to $23.00 at Roth Capital

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $531.55 million, a P/E ratio of 87.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 182,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Hackett Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

