Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudera by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,525,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,868,000 after buying an additional 812,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloudera by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after buying an additional 857,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,734 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,998,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,486,000 after purchasing an additional 436,930 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 348,270 shares of company stock worth $5,742,254. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of CLDR opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

