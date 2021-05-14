Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $778,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,618 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 94,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several analysts have commented on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

