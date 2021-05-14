Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.68 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.