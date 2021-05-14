Asset Dedication LLC Has $109,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2,777.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Newmont by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 77,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,730 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

