Savant Capital LLC Sells 639 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $264.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.51 and its 200 day moving average is $221.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.13.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

