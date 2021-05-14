Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 158.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.18 and a 200-day moving average of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

