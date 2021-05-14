Winch Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 98,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $161.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $163.73. The company has a market cap of $488.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average is $136.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

