Asset Dedication LLC Sells 84 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $214.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

