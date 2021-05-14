Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 468,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OUT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.18. 3,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,067. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -120.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $24.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

