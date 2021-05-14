Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.0% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.52 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.