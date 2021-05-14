CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Purchased by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK Global stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,483. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

