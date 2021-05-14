Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 340,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,806,000 after purchasing an additional 356,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.90. 1,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,884. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

