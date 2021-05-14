FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $79.13. 705,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,292,793. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

