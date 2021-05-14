Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Dover by 2.5% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,377,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dover by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Dover by 9.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $150.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average is $128.85. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

