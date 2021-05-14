Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,412 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.70.

NYSE TDOC traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.35. 53,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,823. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 510,572 shares of company stock valued at $95,775,883. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

