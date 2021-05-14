Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.
CRSR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.58. 15,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,875. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Corsair Gaming Company Profile
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.
