Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

CRSR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.58. 15,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,875. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.90.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

