Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 13,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $326.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $8.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

