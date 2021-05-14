Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.64 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,567,979.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $82,218.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,182,585.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,907 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,270 over the last ninety days. 21.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 88,798 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

