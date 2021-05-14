Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Pi Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised Savaria from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Savaria from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of SIS stock traded up C$0.37 on Thursday, hitting C$18.67. The company had a trading volume of 41,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,900. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$11.60 and a twelve month high of C$19.63.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.8799999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.67%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total value of C$445,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,228,737.50. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,368,750. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,370 over the last 90 days.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

