Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OR. Cormark boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.89.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$16.42. 56,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,705. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.71 and a 1-year high of C$17.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.81.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at C$8,223,602.51. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57. Insiders have sold 214,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,784 in the last 90 days.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.