Morgan Stanley Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $97.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.42% from the stock’s current price.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

