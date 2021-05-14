Raymond James Upgrades Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) to “Strong-Buy”

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 121.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.21. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.